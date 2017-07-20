Chris Kelley was the officer in charge during the July 8 chase involving motorist Stephen M. Kennedy, 31, most recently of 67 Grove Ave. Kennedy is accused of running red lights and stop signs while fleeing police after an attempted traffic stop at 11:42 a.m.

“(The pursuit) went through the city, out into the county and back into Norwalk. During the chase, the suspect was allegedly driving erratically — running people off the road and going through stop signs,” Wendt told city council Tuesday.

An officer originally tried to pull Kennedy over on Milan Avenue because his vehicle had license plates that were registered to another vehicle, Capt. Eric Hipp told the Reflector earlier.

At one point the pursuit went on Lovers Lane Road. Wendt said Kennedy reportedly drove into southern Erie County, but returned to Norwalk and into secondary streets, with police deciding to restart the chase after receiving multiple complaints.

“This was a high-adrenaline situation and the officers had identified the driver. Weighing the costs and benefits, Officer Kelley called off the pursuit to preserve public safety. This demonstrates maturity, discipline and critical thinking, which are all necessary for effective public service,” Wendt told council members.

“This shows the best part of our department and Officer Kelley has made us proud,” the safety-service director added.

Police stopped pursuing Kennedy when they saw him leaving Norwalk and heading into Erie County. Hipp has said one officer recognized him, so police felt the pursuit could be terminated and the suspect could be arrested later.

“A lot of the speeds in the pursuit were 35 to 40 (mph),” Hipp said. “It wasn’t an extremely high-speed chase.”

Once Kennedy returned to Norwalk and he reportedly “almost caused multiple traffic crashes,” according to the report, police re-initiated the pursuit and deployed spike strips, which slowed down the vehicle.

Kennedy turned onto Adams Street, a dead-end street, and finally stopped. He then is accused of attempting to flee on foot, but was apprehended by the Lefty Grove ball fields behind the VFW hall.

He has been unable to post a $30,000 bond at the Huron County Jail since his arrest. Kennedy was charged with fleeing and eluding, receiving stolen property and driving with a suspended license.