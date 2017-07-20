The checkpoint, funded by federal grants, is placed to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

“There were 137 OVI-related crashes in Lorain County last year and 570 OVI-related arrests in which seven people were killed in Lorain County in 2016,” said Lt. Carlos Smith, commander of the Elyria post.

“State troopers make an average 25,000 arrests statewide each year in an attempt to combat these dangerous drivers. OVI checkpoints are designed to not only deter impaired driving, but to proactively remove these dangerous drivers from our roadways.”

The location of the checkpoint will be announced Friday.