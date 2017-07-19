Two women found after being reported missing

The two women had departed Put-In Bay on a two-person kayak but failed to return as scheduled at 2:30 p.m. and did not answer their listed cell phone numbers.

Coast Guard Station Marblehead launched a response boat crew and Air Station Detroit launched a helicopter crew to conduct searches of the surrounding area. After searching for about 20 minutes, a Coast Guard helicopter located and positively identified the two missing women. They were confirmed not to be in distress and had merely misunderstood the scheduled return time.

“Thanks to the swift response of both Air Station Detroit and Station Marblehead, as well as a top notch search planning team based in Detroit, we were able to quickly locate them and verify their safety,” said Lt. Ben Chamberlain, Sector Detroit’s public affairs officer. “This case highlights the importance of communicating a clear plan and timeline when you go out on the water. Because we knew where these ladies planned on going, we were able to localize our search efforts.”

U.S. Coast Guard Sector Detroit units have responded to 21 personal watercraft related distress calls during the past month, which resulted in one loss of life and 18 lives saved or assisted.

These cases included jet-ski collisions, overturned vessels, and lost or disoriented mariners.

The Coast Guard urges the boating pubic to take the following proactive steps to help ensure their safety:

• Wear your life jacket. The vast majority of drowning victims were not wearing life jackets. While there are many factors that can contribute to boating or watercraft accidents, a life jacket can save a life even after an accident has occurred.

• If you find yourself in the water, remain with your vessel, even if you can’t get back on or into it. It will make you easier to find when we initiate our search efforts, and can provide a source of buoyancy to help you stay afloat.

• Use caution when operating jet-skis and other high-power watercraft. Stay well clear of other vessels, as larger boats are not nearly as maneuverable or capable of altering course quickly to avoid contact.

• Let friends and family know where you are going and how long you plan to be out on the water. In the event of an emergency, this information is crucial in providing an efficient and effective response.

• Mark the interior of your kayak with your name, phone number, and address. If your kayak drifts away, this information helps us identify who you are and establish whether or not you are actually in distress, or if it just got away from you while you were on the shore.

• If you or a family member is in distress on the water contact the U.S. Coast Guard via VHF-FM channel 16 immediately.