Several area residents still missing

Here is the latest list of area missing persons. A link to each individual’s file is included on the online version of this story:

• Malikk Straughter, now 17, was listed as an endangered runaway from Sandusky on June 13.

• Blake Eric Doolin, now 16, was listed as an endangered runaway from Clyde on Oct. 22.

• Derek Tyler Roop, now 19, was listed as an endangered runaway from Oberlin on Feb. 26, 2016.

• Megahn Huff, now 19, was listed as an endangered runaway from Bellevue on July 14, 2014.

• Benjamin Howard Brubaker, now 42, was reported missing from Ashland on Oct. 31, 2005.

• Michael Allen Sheppard Jr., now 50, was reported missing from Perkins township on April 30, 2003.

• Paula Lynch, now 60, was reported lost, injured or missing from Sandusky on Jan. 1, 1998.