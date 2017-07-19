'Missing' Collins woman located in 'safe place'

Amanda Dean’s family reported her as missing after she was last seen at her residence, 1744 Wells Road, Collins, around July 1, according to Facebook posts made by her sister, Shannon Dean. Amanda’s last Facebook post was April 20.

“The place she was staying at called and said she was gone. Amanda would (have) called me,” Shannon Dean told the Reflector when she initially reported her sister missing.

After some investigation though, the Huron County Sheriff Todd Corbin was able to locate the Collins woman. Corbin said she is “safe” but could not disclose her location, even to family.

“She is not missing,” the sheriff said.

“The issue with this lady, she’s not missing, but she’s involved in a tumultuous relationship with domestic violence and stuff like that. She is someplace safe. Because of confidentiality reasons, I can’t say where she’s at, but she’s somewhere safe. When the protocols and things are met, she’ll be able to make contact with her family.”

When the Reflector reached out to Shannon Wednesday, she was not yet aware that Amanda had been located because of those protocols. Even the sheriff’s office had to jump through some hoops.

“I had to do some checking and (the place where she is staying) wouldn’t release any information to the deputies. I had to call as the sheriff of Huron County and they assured me she is OK. I can’t say anything aside from that,” Corbin said.

While he couldn’t release information on details of the case because no charges have been filed, he said it was a “very severe domestic violence case” that caused her to seek refuge.

“She didn’t come to us or else we would have taken steps to have the person prosecuted, whether they wanted to or not,” Corbin said. “If we see signs of physical harm, we have to make an arrest.”

The sheriff said his primary concern now is not putting Dean at risk.

“For her to have to go to this extreme to get away from what she is dealing with, it’s bad,” he said.

“It’s very volatile when someone’s that abusive. It’s hard. It’s for her protection. (This is) for her to be able to do what she needs to do to get her back on her feet because in scenarios like that they can relocate you and get you a different name and identity.”