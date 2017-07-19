Man, 70, killed after scooter collides with car

Frederick Alspach, 70, Wellington, was driving a 2000 Honda Helix Scooter south on North Main Street approaching Kelly Street. Rodney Haswell, 51, also of Wellington, was driving a 2010 Mercury Milan, a mid-size car, north on North Main Street approaching Kelly Street. Haswell failed to yield to the oncoming traffic while turning left onto Kelly Street, causing a collision with Alspach’s scooter, said troopers with the Elyria post of the state Highway Patrol.

Alspach was not wearing a helmet and suffered serious head injuries as a result of the crash. He was transported to Cleveland MetroHealth Medical Center, where he later died as a result of his injuries. Haswell was not injured in the crash.

At this time the investigation is ongoing. No charges have been filed pending the results of the completed investigation. Alcohol and/or drug usage is not suspected to be a factor, troopers said.