New inmates at the Huron County Jail, July 14 to 16, 2017

Marc B. Barnett, 28, 108 Pearl St. — Intimidation of a crime victim or witness, attempted murder, felonious assault, discharge of a firearm into habitat intimidation and intimidation of a crime victim or witness

Joshua W. Bolding, 25, 4775 Ohio 601 — Contempt

Roy D. Cox II, 35, 16 Ward Ave. — Violation of a protection order

Tristin C. Crawford, 18, Shelby — Theft

Lillian K. Denson, 20, 112 Clifton St., New London — Assault

Brian H. Eddington, 35, Attica — Probation violation

Ashley D. England, 30, Sandusky — DUI

Cory A. Felter, 42, 33 W. Main St., Greenwich — DUI

James D. Fisher Jr., 38, Ashland — Domestic violence

Dustin J. Fogle, 28, Shelby — Possession of drug abuse instruments

Reynaldo M. Garcia, 20, 108 W. Pearl St., Willard — Probation violation

Michael D. Heatherington, 22, Shelby — Hold for another agency

Devan B. Johnson, 25, 157 Crestwood Drive, Willard — Domestic violence

Daniel M. Kash, 33, Shelby — Hold for other agency

Henry S. Mendez, 26, 327 Keefer St., Willard — Resisting arrest and persistent disorderly conduct

Ranisha M. Pomposelli, 24, 6 E. Seminary St., Greenwich — Possession of heroin

Edwin O. Ramirez-Vasquez, 20, 78 W. Chestnut St. — Unlawful sexual conduct with a minor

* * *

Not pictured, because they already have been released from jail:

George E. Burton, 55, 318 Pearl St., Willard — Hold for another agency

Kyle A. Carlson, 35, 4818 Williams Road, Bellevue — Domestic violence

Rochelle M. Eguia, 41, 741 Conwells Ave., Willard — Probation violation

Mark A. Francis Sr., 45, Swanton — Assault

Pamela A. Rodriguez, 57, 17 Reed St. — Misuse of 9-1-1

Jessica L. Smith, 32, 110 Bauer Court, Crestline — DUI