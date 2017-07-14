Patrol to hold sobriety checkpoint Saturday in Richland Co.

The checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. The location will be announced Saturday morning.

“Based on provisional data, there were 313 OVI-related fatal crashes in which 346 people were killed last year in Ohio,” said Lt. Amy Ivy, commander of the Mansfield post.

“State troopers make on average 25,000 OVI arrests each year in an attempt to combat these dangerous drivers. OVI checkpoints are designed to not only deter impaired driving but to proactively remove these dangerous drivers from our roadways.”