Jail inmates

New inmates at the Huron County Jail, July 10 and 11, 2017

By Norwalk Reflector Staff • Today at 6:57 PM

Here are pictures and information from the Huron County Jail regarding new inmates for July 11, 2017:

Taylor D. Atkins, 19, 606 Clark St., Willard — Probation violation

Starlette S. Batrez, 40, 108 Pearl St., Willard — DUI

Richard J. Stein, 48, Shelby — DUI over 0.17

 

* * *

Not pictured, because they already have been released from jail:

Crystal A. Scheid, 36, 1866 Wenz Road, Wakeman — Disorderly conduct

 

 

Inmates from July 10:

Brandon S. Hanson, 30, 25 Spring St., Willard — DUI and criminal trespassing

Jodi L. Hicks, 26, 15 E. Tiffin St., Willard — Assault 

Shane J. Nichols, 27, 2850 Zenobia Road — Contempt

Melissa J. Wilber, 40, 167 Whittlesey St. — Theft

* * *

Not pictured, because they already have been released from jail:

 

Rachel E. Riedlinger, 39, Tifton, Ga. — Contempt

 

