Jacob Tackett, 22, was driving on Section Line Road 30 when his vehicle went off the right side of the road, according to the Norwalk post of the state Highway Patrol. He overcorrected and then ran off the right side of the road a second time. After that, Tackett struck a ditch and his vehicle overturned.

Upon arrival, troopers charged Tackett with failure to control, and he was taken to The Bellevue Hospital.