Unusual overdose locations: A Springfield median and 7 other odd spots

In mid-June a Springfield man was accused of possibly overdosing near downtown Springfield while two children stood nearby.

Police officers allegedly saw Dalton L. Smith, 24, stagger and fall to his knees in the median between West Columbia and West North streets, according to court records. Smith pleaded not guilty to two counts of endangering children and one count of drug paraphernalia in Clark County Municipal Court.

Here is a sampling of unusual overdose locations across the Miami Valley from June:

Man, 24, in church — June 25

A co-pastor with Sons of Light Ministries said he's glad the man who overdosed on heroin did so in a bathroom at the Dayton church, otherwise help could have come too late for the man identified in a police report as John Morgan, 24.

"This is a wake-up call for us. We're not heroic," Edward Crislip said in a five-minute, four-second video posted to Facebook the day afterward.

Crislip said it was frightening for people and especially children to see the man on the bathroom floor, literally dying right in front of them. A medic crew administered Narcan and took Morgan to Miami Valley Hospital.

Man, 46, under moving train — June 23

Emergency crews say a Middletown man who overdosed is lucky to be alive after he fell onto nearby railroad tracks.

Jesse O'Neill, 46, allegedly overdosed and fell onto the railroad tracks near University Boulevard and wasn't hit when a Norfolk-Southern train passed over him around 8:30 p.m., officials said.

He was revived when paramedics gave him five milligrams of Narcan, according to a Middletown Division of Police report. He was taken to Atrium Medical Center.

The conductor told police he saw the man lying between the tracks, and by the time the train stopped, 26 rail cars had passed over the man.

Woman, 38, at Kroger supermarket — June 21

A 38-year-old Dayton woman overdosed at the Kroger supermarket at 1024 South Smithville Road. She was taken to Miami Valley Hospital after medics revived her with Narcan. It is unknown whether she used drugs while inside the supermarket.

Woman, 63, on I-75 — June 15

A 63-year-old Miamisburg woman was taken to a hospital after reportedly overdosing on Interstate 75 near Route 35 in Dayton.

When police arrived, a group of people were outside a blue Chrysler looking inside. They told police a woman was passed out, and they had put the car in park and removed the keys.

Emergency personnel used several doses of Narcan to save the woman, who admitted to taking the pills, according to a Dayton police incident report.

Man, 59, in Arby's parking lot — June 8

Dayton police were called to the Arby's parking lot on Salem Avenue, where a 59-year-old man was overcome by a suspected opioid overdose.

According to a police report, Kimo Q. Brown was observed staggering, stumbling and fading in and out of consciousness.

Medics arrived on the scene and administered two milligrams of naloxone, according to the report, and Brown was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital for treatment.

Two men, at United Dairy Farmers — June 2

Emergency crews administered a dozen doses of Narcan in two suspected overdoses at the United Dairy Farmers on Salem Avenue in Clayton.

Officers and fire crews responded to the store, 6691 Salem Ave., and found one man from Richmond, Ind., and another from New Paris suffering from what appeared to be drug overdoses.

The two were taken to local hospitals, but police said they did not believe their conditions were life threatening.

Woman, pregnant, in home — June 1

A woman six months pregnant overdosed inside a home and then refused to be transported to the hospital for treatment, according to a sheriff's office report.

Deputies responded to the home in the 6400 block of West Third Street after the woman's friend was heard "yelling for help," the report said.

According to deputies, there is a history of overdoses at the residence.

Deputies said the woman was six months pregnant and required three doses of Narcan when they found her on the second floor of the house.

Trotwood police continued the investigation.

