Woman dead, 8 others injured after mass shooting at gender reveal party

So far, police don’t have any suspects, but here’s what you should know about the deadly shooting:

One confirmed dead, multiple others in stable condition

Of the nine shot, one person has been confirmed dead, according to Colerain Twp. police.

Autum Garrett, a 22-year-old woman from Indiana, has been identified as the victim who died in the incident in the 9900 block of Capstan Drive.

Three children were among the eight others who suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. Colerain Twp. police said they are ages 8, 6, and 2. There were other children inside the home who were not injured, police said.

Not the first shooting of its kind this year

Saturday night’s shooting is at least the third mass shooting to happen in Ohio during the late Saturday night/early Sunday morning hours in 2017.

In March, 16 people were injured and one person was killed in a mass shooting at Cameo Nightclub. In April, nine people were left hospitalized after shots rang out in J&R Party Hall in Columbus.

Baby lost in shooting?

Our Cincinnati affiliate WCPO is reporting a woman who was at the party was shot in the leg and lost the baby she was carrying as a result. It is unclear whether the party was being thrown for her and officials haven’t confirmed the loss of a baby yet.

9-1-1 audio from wounded victim: They ran in and started shooting

According to audio from a 9-1-1 call placed from a shooting victim inside the house, the shooters came in while people were watching TV.

“Somebody just came in and shot all of us…” the caller said. “It’s a couple people that got hit. There’s a baby that was shot in the leg, I’m shot. It’s a whole lot of people in here shot.”

When asked by the dispatcher if he had descriptions of the suspects, the caller said he had only seen two people walk by before they entered the house.

“I looked outside, next thing I know they just ran in and start shooting,” he said.

Police have locked in on number of suspects

Colerain Police Chief Mark Denney said police believe there are two suspects responsible for Saturday night’s shooting. Denney also said, while there is currently no motive, they believe the two gunmen left the scene on foot and contained the shooting to one room in the home.

———

©2017 the Dayton Daily News (Dayton, Ohio)

Visit the Dayton Daily News (Dayton, Ohio) at www.daytondailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.