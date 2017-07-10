New inmates at the Huron County Jail, July 9, 2017

Angela R. Hart, 29, 992 Ohio 61 S., Monroeville — Endangering children

Saul S. Perez, 35, 23 Newton Street. — DUI

Kristien M. Sochko, 23, 469 W. Main St., Bellevue — Having a weapon under disability and failure to secure a dangerous ordnance

* * *

Not pictured, because they already have been released from jail:

Chup C. Celestino, 33, 3832 Baseline Rad, Willard — Disorderly conduct

Alan M. Pilz, Jr., 22, Lorain — Disorderly conduct while intoxicated

Francisco J. Ruiz, 29, 635 Dale Ave., Willard — Right of way at intersections, driving without an operator’s license and DUI