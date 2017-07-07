GIRL SHOT - 'We woke up to a lot of gunshots'

The words of a woman whose family home was “shot up” at 12:30 a.m. Thursday describe how many would feel if they awoke to loud gun shots, bullets spraying the home and their 15-year-old daughter yelling after she was hit by one.

The mother in the family of six, which wishes to remain unnamed, said she is “lost” as to why someone would target their Spring Street home in Willard.

Willard Police Chief Shannon Chaffins said a police dispatcher received a call from a man who reported multiple gunshots had been fired at the residence and his teen daughter had been struck by one of the bullets. Willard EMS and police responded to the scene.

The 15-year-old girl was transported to Mercy Willard Hospital for initial treatment and later was flown by helicopter to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, according to family. The victim’s father later told Willard’s Detective Jim Gilliam that she was treated for an injury to her lower left leg and released.

Police ‘emphatic’ of family’s innocence

Chaffins told the Reflector the nature of the crime did not allow him to comment with many details, including whether the incident was a drive-by shooting.

Chaffins in a press release further stated the investigation is in its early stages and details “remain sketchy now.”

He did reveal that evidence indictes the shooting might have been a drug-related matter in which the home has been “mistakenly targeted.” The chief in the press release “emphatically” advised that the home and its six occupants “are innocent victims of this cowardly act,”

Chaffins declined further comment on the family’s innocence.

“Due to the nature of the crime, I can’t really say a whole lot,” he told the Reflector. “In due time we’ll be able to answer more.”

“We’re innocent,” the mother said. “We didn’t do anything. We don’t know what happened or why. We were asleep and our daughter was sitting in her room when we woke up to a lot of gunshots.

“As it hit her, I just thought, ‘Who else in the family is shot? What’s going on?” she said. “My husband said it sounded like they pulled up in our driveway and got out to shoot.”

Family member Ashley Shafer gave updates on the girl’s condition on Facebook, including posting a picture of the girl’s leg with the bullet hole propped over a basin to catch the blood that ran from the wound.

“She lost a lot of blood, fractured her knee and it hit (an) artery,” Shafer posted. “But she is doing good. Unfortunately the poor kid can't go home (because) her house is now a crime (scene). ... Please keep praying for (the victim). She's got a long recovery and she's an emotional mess.”

Shafer later spoke with the Reflector on how the incident has affected the family.

“This was not a result of anything caused from my family living in the house,” she said.

“The (family) doesn't have any drug affiliation. The police are telling (them) that they may of been targeted by mistake or possibly because of another family member that had lived with them in the past. Nothing is written in stone at the moment but the police are working hard and have pieces of evidence that they are trying to put together. The police have been excellent and keeping in contact with the (family) to keep them informed on any new information.

“It’s going to be a long road, physically and emotionally,” she added. “Especially when a child doesn't feel safe in her own home. ... Thank you to the Willard Police, the Sheriff’s (office), Willard Hospital, St.Vs, and to the EMTs who helped my family today. They saved (the victim’s) life and for that I thank God.”

“(My daughter) is on crutches but doing better,” the victim’s mother said. “She lost a lot of blood but they managed to stop the bleeding. She was shot in the knee. It went straight through and came out.”

The mother said they don’t know “who would do something like this.”

“It’s been such a terrible experience and frightening and I don’t know how she’s going to recovered from this. It’s been really difficult for her. She’s still shaken up.”

Specifically targeted?

Despite the many questions that remain, the woman said she and her family feel sure the attack “specifically targeted” them.

“There are bullets holes in the walls and the whole window in the back is blown out,” she said as she walked through her house for the first time after escaping in the early morning hours. She counted nine bullet holes, some of them dangerously close to being a fatal shot for some in her family.

“That one was right above my head,” said a young person in the background. “It almost hit my head.”

“Most of them are in my daughter’s room and the living area,” the mother said. “Whoever shot my house, it looks like it went through the front door window and it just went everywhere. I think this was specifically targeted for my daughter.”

The mother said she no longer feels safe at home or in her home city.

“No, not if it comes down to my daughter nearly being killed,” she said. “That’s what your town is supposed to do, protect you. You’re supposed to feel safe in your town. Not in the three years I’ve lived in this house here, nothing like this has ever happened.”

‘Efforts will not cease’

The police chief said the investigation continues and the department has no plans of lessening its efforts in the case until it’s solved.

The press release stated the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identication is assisting with the investigation and is processing evidence, which the chief declines to identify since the case is active. He did confirm, however, that witnesses have provided information and descriptions of the assailants.

Chaffins expressed his appreciation to the Huron County Sheriff’s Office, which also quickly responded and assisted with the case.

“This morning we witnessed a serious incident that might have ended even more tragically than the gunshot wound sustained by an innocent bystander,” Chaffins said. “Our efforts to resolve this will not cease until the assailants are identified, convicted and removed from our streets. We are asking for anybody who has any information regarding this, or any other crime, to contact the Willard Police Department. If you see something, say something.”