Willard shooting injures young girl this morning

Chaffins advises that the police dispatcher received a call from a resident in the unit block of Spring Street, reporting that multiple gunshots had been fired at the residence and that his juvenile daughter had been struck by one of the shots. Willard EMS and patrol units were dispatched to the scene.

The juvenile gunshot victim was transported to Willard Mercy Health Hospital for initial treatment. The victim was then air transported to Willard Mercy Health for initial treatment. The victim’s father has advised Willard’s Detective Jim Gilliam that the victim was treated and released with injury to the lower leg.

Chaffins told the Reflector department couldn’t release anymore information on the family, including the age of the girl that was shot. He expects this information to be released soon in coming press releases. He also said the nature of the crime did not allow him to comment any further details, whether known or unknown, including whether the incident was a drive by shooting or not.

Chaffins further advised that investigation of the incident is early and that firm details remain sketchy now. He said that evidence currently is headed toward a drug related matter, where the home has been “mistakenly targeted.” He “emphatically” advised that the home and its six occupants at the time of the shooting, “are innocent victims of this cowardly act,” the press release said.

“The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting with the investigation,” Chaffins said, “and we know that at least eight rounds struck the home.”

Chaffins declined to comment further on why the department is inclined toward the family’s innocence.

“Due to the nature of the crime, I can’t really say a whole lot,” he told the Reflector. “In due time we’ll be able to answer more.”

BCI is processing other evidence, which the chief declines to identify since the case is active. He did confirm, however, that witnesses have provided other information and descriptions of the assailants and that those leads are being progressed.

Chaffins concluded by expressing his appreciation to the Huron County Sheriff’s Office, who also quickly responded and assisted with the case.

“This morning we witnesses a serious incident that might have ended even more tragically than the gunshot wound sustained by an innocent bystander. Our efforts to resolve this will not cease until the assailants are identified, convicted and removed from our streets. We are asking for anybody who has any information regarding this, or any other crime, to contact the Willard Police Department. If you see something, say something.”