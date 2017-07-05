Coast Guard ends search for missing kayakers

Missing is Nicole Launert, 27, and Mike Smith, 30.

The search was ended after a reporter found the two missing kayaks neatly stowed about 100 feet from Grumpy’s Bait and Tackle boat launch in the woods Wednesday morning.

The names of the missing people did not show up in any database search.

The owner of Grumpy’s Bait and Tackle called Coast Guard Station Lorain Tuesday at 10:35 p.m., and stated that two of his rental kayaks had not been returned by the expected time.

One of the kayaks was dark blue and the other was yellow. Both were 10 feet long. It is believed they were placed by the trail sometime between 1 and 5 a.m.

The Coast Guard searched all night and closed the case this morning after the kayaks were found.