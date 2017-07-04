Brothers indicted for alleged kidnapping

Deontarious M. Banks, 24, of Columbus, was indicted on charges of aggravated robbery, kidnapping, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle and having weapons while under disability.

Tadrick L. Banks, 23, also of Columbus, was indicted on charges of aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

Deontarious Banks and Tadrick Banks were both arrested in Springfield on June 23. Both were placed in the Clark County Jail and pleaded not guilty in the Clark County Municipal Court on June 26. Deontarious Banks' bond was set at $50,000, while Tadrick Banks' bond was set at $25,000.

A woman called 9-1-1 at about 10 a.m. June 23 and reported that her boyfriend was abducted by two men at gunpoint from a home in the 1900 block of North Limestone Street. As the male victim walked into the home, two men with bandanas covering their faces pointed guns at him, the report says.

Deontarious Banks allegedly forced the man into his vehicle, asking for his "stuff" and made him leave the scene, police said. Tadrick Banks allegedly followed in a different vehicle. The woman was able to identify the suspects because their bandanas were falling off of their faces, the report says.

Springfield Police Division officers found the victim's vehicle and made a traffic stop near the intersection of East John Street and Clifton Avenue. Deontarious Banks allegedly then left the vehicle with the gun in his hand and began running. After a search, Deontarious Banks was arrested in the 300 block of Lincoln Park Circle, where he was found with a loaded gun in his right front sweat pants pocket.

Deontarious Banks also had an active statewide warrant out of Franklin County for improper handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Tadrick Banks was arrested later that night in the 1400 block of South Center Street after allegedly fleeing from police during a traffic stop, according to court records.

The Clark County grand jury met Monday and also returned these additional indictments, according to Clark County Prosecutor Andy Wilson:

Julie Ann Moore, 44, 127 N. Race St., Apt. Rear: felonious assault.

Jason Sowards, 35: breaking and entering.

