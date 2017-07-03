Man shoots landscaper, dismembers body in dumpster

Hector Diaz, 30, of Cleveland, killed himself about 2:50 a.m. Sunday inside an apartment in the 4600 block of Oberlin Avenue after a Lorain police SWAT team surrounded his home, police said.

Cleveland and Lorain police are investigating the case. The victim in the case has not been identified.

Cleveland police believe the fatal shooting happened on Saturday in the 12800 block of Longmead Avenue, in the city's Bellaire-Puritas neighborhood.

Diaz then broke into his ex-girlfriend's home in the 13000 block of Gilmore Avenue through a first-floor window and told her that he needed to talk to her, according to police reports. The woman told police she was scared because she has health issues that keep her from leaving the home.

Diaz told the woman that he had just shot and killed a landscaper named "Gary," according to police reports. He also told the woman he planned to go somewhere to kill himself.

The woman called police and told them that she did not see if Diaz had any guns with him, but knew he had "a lot of guns," according to police reports.

Investigators later received information that "an act of violence" happened at the Longmead Avenue address and put out a bulletin for other police agencies to be on the lookout for Diaz, police said.

Lorain police then found Diaz at the Oberlin Avenue apartment and tried to talk to him. Diaz then shot himself, according to Lorain County Coroner Stephen B. Evans.

Evans said investigators found body parts in the dumpster outside the apartment building.

He also said preliminary information shows that the victim died from a single gunshot wound to the head, but that an autopsy has not yet been performed.

___

(c)2017 Advance Ohio Media, Cleveland

Visit Advance Ohio Media, Cleveland at www.cleveland.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.