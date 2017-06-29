One man dead, girl injured in two-vehicle accident

Matthew J. Mancillas, 40 of Bakersfield, Calif., was killed in the accident. A passenger in the car, 9-year-old Jenna P. Mancillas, sustained serious injuries and was transported to Fisher-Titus Medical Center. She later was flown to Toledo Children’s Hospital.

The other driver, William D. Goodmote, 62, of Ravenna, was not injured.

Matthew J. Mancillas was driving a 2016 Toyota Yaris north on Ohio 601 approaching the intersection of U.S. 20. Mancillas failed to yield from the stop sign and pulled into the path of an eastbound 2015 Kenworth semi, according to Sgt. Brian Gockstetter of the state Highway Patrol.

The truck hit the side of the car and the impact sent the truck into the Gulf Inn parking lot and the car into the westbound lane of U.S. 20.

All three people were wearing their seatbelts.

Norwalk firefighters used the Jaws of Life to cut Matthew J. Mancillas out of the car then administered CPR while he was on the stretcher.

U.S. 20 was shut down for about 90 minutes. The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Huron County Sheriff’s Office, Norwalk Fire Department, Townsend Fire Department, North Central EMS, Citizen’s Ambulance, ODOT, Norb’s Towing and Wilcox Towing.