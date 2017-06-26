New inmates at the Huron County Jail, June 23 through 25, 2017

Anthony C. Bartlome, 23, Lorain — Assault
Patrick C. Collins, 26, 78 Key Estates — Possession of criminal tools
Jonathon M. Hoyt, 27, 29 Courtland St. — Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle
Justin D. Key, 38, 25 Gallup Ave. — Disorderly conduct
Alejandro G. Loera, 54, 614 Fink St., Willard — DUI
Lisa M. Myers, 50, Kenton — DUI
Jemichael S. Randleman, 26, Elyria — Domestic violence
Jesse Sarmiento, 44, 200 Steeple Chase Drive, Bellevue — Domestic violence
Jamie I. Smith, 26, 2636 Boehler Road, Monroeville — FRA
Tom V. Souslin II, 39, Sandusky — Contempt, no driver’s license and probation violation
Tyler J. Tiller, 24, 86 Gallup Ave. — DUI
Carly R. Ward, 22, 3063 1/2 Laylin Road — Theft
Jonathon M. Young, 33, 131 Milan Ave. — Persistant disorderly conduct
* * *
Not pictured, because they already have been released from jail:
William A. Adams Sr., 53, Kenton — Failure to appear
Timothy C. Baum II, 31, 323 N. Buckeye St., Bellevue — FRA and possession of marijuana
Brea J. Borzon, 19, 975 Monroe St., Bellevue — Domestic violenceAshley D. England, 30, Sanudsky — Assault
Mark A. Francis Sr., 45, Swanton — Assault
Jerold D. Harple Jr., 49, Fremont — Contempt
Roxanne Nead, 34, 25 Gallup Ave. — Contempt