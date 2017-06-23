Woman dies after SUV collides with semi

Jessica Harper, 30, of Mansfield, was driving green 2009 Dodge Journey was traveling east on New London Eastern Road at 9:04 p.m. when she failed to stop for the stop sign at the Ohio 58 intersection and collided with a southbound 2012 Volvo semi-tractor trailer being driven by Thomas Taylor, 44, of Fort Bend, Texas, said troopers with the Elyria post of the state Highway Patrol.

Harper’s SUV was pinned underneath the trailer of the semi as both vehicles came to a stop in the southbound lane of Ohio 58.

Harper was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, trooper said.

There was one passenger in the Dodge Journey — 6-year-old Justin Harper of Mansfield. He was seat-belted and in a booster seat in the back seat of the vehicle. The boy was freed from the vehicle by first-responders and then transported by a LifeFlight helicopter to Cleveland MetroHealth Medical Center with incapacitating injuries. There were no other occupants in the Journey.

Taylor was wearing a seat belt and was not injured in the crash. There were no other occupants in the Volvo.

It is unknown if speed, alcohol and/or drugs were factors in the crash, which remains under investigation, troopers said.

Agencies that assisted troopers at the scene included the Wellington Fire Department, Southern Lorain County EMS, ODOT, Dunlap’s Towing, Bauer’s Towing and Cleveland Metro LifeFlight.

According to Harper's Facebook page, she was the mother of five young children and was married to Major Harper Jr. She was a 2005 graduate of Norwalk High School and worked as a marketing associate before leaving work to be a stay-at-home mother. She previously lived in Norwalk and moved to Mansfield several years ago.

In her description of herself, she said: "My main priority in life is my family and enjoying every day for what it is."