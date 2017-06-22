Teen boy killed in car crash

Bryce K. Lutz, 17, of Chatfield, was driving a 2008 Pontiac G6 north on Ohio 100 near milepost 1 at 6:02 a.m. when his vehicle traveled left of center and collided head-on with a southbound 2016 Dodge Ram being driven by John D. Gegorski, 57, of Fremont, said troopers with the state Highway Patrol’s Fremont post.

Lutz was transported from the scene by a LifeFlight helicopter to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, where he was pronounced dead, troopers said. The teen had wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

Chatfield, where Lutz lived, is a village located at the intersection of Ohio 4 and Ohio 103, south of Attica in Crawford County.

Gegorski suffered incapacitating injuries, troopers said. He was treated at the scene by Sycamore EMS and was transported to Tiffin Mercy Hospital in Tiffin. Gegorski was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

Alcohol and/or drug use is not suspected to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, troopers said.

Lutz’s and Gegorski’s vehicles were removed from the scene by Triple J’s Towing.

Also assisting troopers at the scene were Sycamore Fire Department, Sycamore EMS, LifeFlight and ODOT.