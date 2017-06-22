New inmates at the Huron County Jail, June 20 and 21, 2017

Arielle A. Aldrich, 26, Sierra Vista, Ariz. — Probation violation
Jason E. Copsey, 42, 653 S. Conwell Ave., Willard — Disorderly conduct
Patrick A. Kerr, 23, 520 Milan Ave. — DUI
Francisco R. Ocampo, 34, 13270 Collins Road, Berlin Heights — DUI
Joseph M. Porter Sr., 30, Sandusky — Probation violation
* * *
Not pictured, because they already have been released from jail:
Terry A. Copsey, 61, 4400 Rome-Greenwich Road, Greenwich — DCI
Here are pictures and information from the Huron County Jail regarding new inmates for June 21, 2017:
James E. Blackburn, 39, 121 Central Ave., Willard — Probation violation
Corey L. Bosch, 19, 159 1/2 New Kirk St., New London — Assault and domestic violence
Justin W. Davis, 30, 319 Spring St., Willard — DUI
Joseph A. Felix, 28, 100 1/2 N. Pleasant St., — Assault
Noelle B. Godfrey, 28, 121 Central Ave., Willard — Probation violation
Brandon E. Hindle, 35, 150 Walnut St., Bellevue — Assault and endangering children
Kayley S. Perkins, 24, 122 Grove St., Bellevue — Probation violation
Victoria T. Skully, 23, 410 E. Walnut St., Willard — Probation violation