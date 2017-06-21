logo

Courts

He's not a father-of-the-year candidate

By The Blade, Toledo, Ohio (TNS) staff • Jun 21, 2017 at 3:00 PM

Charles Carter, Jr., of Hill Avenue, has been charged with a felony in Missouri after police say he left his daughter in his vehicle outside a casino on Father's Day.

According to court records and CNN, Mr. Carter was gambling Sunday at Hollywood Casino in Maryland Heights, Mo., when a casino employee found his 6-year-old daughter alone and crying in the parking garage. The windows on Mr. Carter's van were covered with cardboard and duct tape.

According to court records, he was charged with felony child endangering Monday, and a hearing has been set for July 27 at St. Louis County Court.

