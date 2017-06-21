He's not a father-of-the-year candidate

According to court records and CNN, Mr. Carter was gambling Sunday at Hollywood Casino in Maryland Heights, Mo., when a casino employee found his 6-year-old daughter alone and crying in the parking garage. The windows on Mr. Carter's van were covered with cardboard and duct tape.

According to court records, he was charged with felony child endangering Monday, and a hearing has been set for July 27 at St. Louis County Court.

