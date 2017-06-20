logo

Local man killed in accident

• Updated Today at 4:06 PM

LYME TOWNSHIP — A Sandusky man was killed Tuesday morning in a crash at the intersection of Ohio 4 and 113 in Lyme Township.

Scott A. Livingstine, 61, of Sandusky, was taken from the scene to Firelands Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Livingstine was wearing a helmet, according to the state Highway Patrol.

He was driving a a 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle westbound on Ohio 113, troopers said, when he was hit by a 2016 Dodge Ram pick-up truck that was eastbound on Ohio 113 and attempting to turn northbound onto Ohio 4.

The Dodge was driven by Adam E. Snippert, 36, of Wattsburg, Pa. He wasn’t injured and was not wearing his seat belt, troopers said.

Troopers said alcohol and controlled substances aren’t suspected in the crash, remains under investigation. No charges have been filed.

