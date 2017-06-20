5 killings, 2 counties: Cases against man accused in Stark Co. killings unfolding

Cuyahoga County and Stark County prosecutors said there is no state law that dictates where George C. Brinkman, the 45-year-old man charged in five deaths that happened in a three-day period, should be prosecuted first. The two county prosecutors' offices are working together to determine how each county's case will unfold.

Brinkman is accused of killing North Royalton resident Suzanne Taylor, 45, and her daughters Taylor Pifer, 21, and Kylie Pifer, 18, who were found dead June 11 in their home on Ridge Road. He is also charged in the slayings of Rogell Eugene John, 71, and his wife, Roberta Ray John, 64, who were found dead the next day in Lake Township.

Brinkman was charged last week in Cuyahoga County, so it's likely that case will proceed first, Stark County Prosecutor John D. Ferrero said. Brinkman may not appear in a Stark County court until the Cuyahoga County case is resolved, Ferrero said.

"Cuyahoga County already has the ball rolling there, so more than likely they will proceed first," Ferrero said. "We will probably hold off with our charges until that case is completed up there."

State law allows cases to be merged if the crimes are part of the same course of conduct, prosecutors said. Cuyahoga County and Stark County prosecutors are currently planning to pursue separate indictments, but they have not ruled out merging the cases and prosecuting them in the same venue.

"At this point in time, it's very preliminary," said Saleh Awaddallah, the head of the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office's major trial unit. "It's very early on."

Brinkman was arrested early June 13 following a nine-hour standoff on Valley Forge Drive in Brunswick. The North Royalton Police Department took custody of him after his arrest.

The Stark County Sheriff's Office announced charges against Brinkman hours after his arrest, and one day before he was charged in Cuyahoga County. But Brinkman remained jailed at the North Royalton Police Department until his Thursday court appearance.

North Royalton Detective Dave Loeding said prosecutors decide how and when cases will move forward, but Brinkman appeared in court in Cuyahoga County because he was arrested there.

"Our crime was first, and we have him here, so it started here," Loeding said.

Law enforcement agents and prosecutors typically discuss their cases before deciding which jurisdiction should prosecute first, said Defiance County Prosecutor Morris J. Murray, who is also the president-elect of the Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association.

"It really is a communication thing," he said. "It's just a matter of talking it through."

Factors that influence the decision include the severity of the charges in each jurisdiction and whether one law enforcement agency has a stronger case for a conviction, Murray said.

In similar cases involving defendants charged in multiple jurisdictions, the timing of the crimes and the location where the suspect was arrested have played roles in scheduling.

James D. Tench was sentenced to death last year for killing his mother in Brunswick. Mary Tench was found dead Nov. 12, 2013, approximately two weeks after her son was involved in an armed robbery in Strongsville, police said.

The robbery trial, which took place in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, ended more than a year before the murder trial began in Medina County Common Pleas Court. Tench was already serving a five-year prison sentence when the murder trial began, records show.

The question of where to prosecute a defendant first has also applied to defendants who were charged in two separate states.

Kyle Johnson kidnapped a woman in Oakwood Village last year and drove with her to Erie, Pennsylvania, where he broke into a home and attacked a couple, police said. Johnson killed a woman before a neighbor arrived and shot him, police said.

Officials said they planned to prosecute Johnson in Pennsylvania, where he was taken into custody, before extraditing him to Ohio. But Johnson hanged himself in his jail cell days after his arrest.

