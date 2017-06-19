New inmates at the Huron County Jail, June 19, 2017

Mitchell S. Adams, 26, 4926 U.S. 250 — Probation violation

Benjamin E. Blair, 37, 52 W. League St. — Drug trafficking

Mallory A. Bleile, 27, 27 Briar Crest Village — Possession of drug abuse instruments

Charles K. Case, 38, 1015 W. Kirkland Ave. — Possession of drug abuse instruments

Stephanie A. Collins, 41, 223 1/2 Woodbine St., Willard — Possession of heroin

Chance W. Dalton, 26, 118 Third St., New London — Probation violation

Kipling Duncan II, 28, 2560 Niver Road, Willard — Burglary

Roy L. Elkin Jr., 43, 1112 Carrol Road, Collins — Contempt

Travis M. Gross, 25, Mansfield — DUI

Jaimie M. King, 30, Avon — Probation violation

Chelsey M. Overy, 28, 26 Spring St. — Possession of drug abuse instruments and domestic violence

Miguel A. Rodriguez, 23, Findlay — Probation violation

* * *

Not pictured, because they already have been released from jail:

Shawn T. Cook, 39, 975 Monroe St., Bellevue — Driving under the suspension/license forfeiture, expired license plates, fictions license plates, theft, complicity to theft, possession of drug paraphernalia

Ashley D. England, 30, Sandusky — Assault

Kelly W. Fries, 29, 64 Fulton St., Monroeville — DCI

Michael P. Robinson, 45, 841 Ohio 224 W., Willard — Probation violation

Ronald J. Rose Jr., 48, Olena — DCI