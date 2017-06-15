Authorities: Partners of man facing murder charge should get tested for AIDS

Mr. Murdock, 51, of the 3200 block of Craigmoor Avenue was arraigned in Lucas County Common Pleas Court Tuesday where his court-appointed attorney, Gretchen DeBacker, entered not guilty pleas on his behalf to murder and felonious assault.

The charges stem from the Feb. 5 death of Kimberly Klempner, 51, of Toledo. In what's being called the first case of its kind in Lucas County, prosecutors allege Mr. Murdock had unprotected sex with Ms. Klempner without first informing her he was HIV-positive.

Clint Wasserman, an assistant county prosecutor, said after the hearing that in the interests of public safety, he is urging anyone who had sex with Mr. Murdock to contact the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department at 419-213-4100.

“If there's anyone else that's has had sexual conduct with Ronald Murdock, the state would suggest HIV testing through the health department, which is free,” Mr. Wasserman said.

He said potential victims also may contact Toledo Police Det. Diana Trevino at 419-245-3142.

Detective Trevino said Ms. Klempner came to police and filed a report in October after Mr. Murdock's wife made her aware that he was HIV-positive.

“It ended up on my desk at the end of November. I interviewed her Dec. 4, and she was deceased as of Feb. 5,” Detective Trevino said. “I didn't even have all my testing, all my medical records back to proceed, and she had already passed away.”

Mr. Wasserman said the state is aware of others who may have been victimized by Mr. Murdock but so far no additional charges have been filed. He said the priority is that other victims get tested even if they don't want to talk to police.

“It's not so much that we're wanting additional charges or additional evidence, it's a public safety concern because he wasn't telling people that he was infected,” Mr. Wasserman said.

Mr. Murdock is being held in the Lucas County jail on a $1.5 million bond. Judge Stacy Cook scheduled a July 18 pretrial hearing.

———

©2017 The Blade (Toledo, Ohio)

Visit The Blade (Toledo, Ohio) at www.toledoblade.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.