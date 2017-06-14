Local man killed in auto accident

At 7:35 p.m., a yellow 2003 Ford Explorer, driven by Christopher Ferguson, 45 of Bellevue, was westbound on Township Road 173 when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree head on, troopers said.

Ferguson was transported to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo after suffering life-threatening injuries, troopers said.

The passenger, Rodney Lewis, 52, of Bellevue, died at the scene from injuries sustained.

Neither of the individuals were wearing their safety belts, troopers said, adding that alcohol is believed to be a factor in this crash.

Troopers were assisted by Ballville Township Fire and EMS as well as the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office.