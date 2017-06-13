Witness mistook sounds of fatal beating as rough sex

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Fellow residents of the homeless camp thought the sounds emanating from Danny L. Johnson and Cathleen "Kit Kat" Howatt's tent were of the rough sex the couple often engaged in.

"Here, take that," neighbors Edgar McQueen Jr. and his fiancee, Jennifer Smith, testified Tuesday in Johnson's murder trial in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

It wasn't until later that morning, April 19, 2016, that Johnson came to them for help saying, "Something's wrong with Kit Kat," McQueen said.

"He said someone knocked him out and killed Kit Kat," McQueen said. He said he noticed Johnson's hands were swollen.

Howatt had been beaten and her face was swollen, they said.

"It didn't look like her," McQueen said. "I lost a friend. The way she was beaten wasn't right."

Johnson looked scared.

"He said he had to get out of there," McQueen said.

Police arrested Johnson at his mother's home in Reynoldsburg, Assistant County Prosecutor Heather N. Williams said.

"The last person seen with her alive was the defendant," Williams said.

Johnson went on trial this week, charged with two counts of murder and one each of domestic violence and tampering with evidence.

McQueen said "99 percent" of the occupants of the camp of tents and shacks west of Miranova were addicted to alcohol and drugs.

"We drank all day," he said.

He said he and Smith returned to the camp from panhandling in the Short North after the bars closed. Johnson was arguing with a resident known only as Cowboy and another man.

McQueen said he broke up the fight and walked Johnson back to his tent, where Howatt was sound asleep. He said Johnson smacked her on the arm to wake her and Howatt told him to stop.

McQueen said he went to his own tent to sleep

Smith said Howatt and Johnson had an "up and down" relationship, but he never saw him strike her.

Attorney Robert F. Krapenc waived his opening statement, when he might have laid out his defense of Johnson.

Krapenc said McQueen told police that Johnson wanted to leave because he had outstanding misdemeanor warrants against him. McQueen said he didn't remember telling police that, noting he had been "half drunk" that night.

