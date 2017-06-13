Man charged with killing couple in Cleveland parking lot

Joseph McAlpine, 29, is charged with aggravated murder. He is in police custody, according to court records. No court date has been scheduled.

McAlpine is accused of being one of two people who killed Michael Kuznik, 47, and Trina Tomola, 46, on April 14 at the couple's car dealership, Mr. Car's on East 185th Street.

DNA from the car lot connected McAlpine to the slayings, court records say.

Tomola last spoke with her 19-year-old son about 7:30 p.m. April 14 and told him they were closing the shop and were heading home. The son became worried after they didn't return to their Euclid home and wouldn't return calls, police said.

He went to the dealership about 9:30 p.m. and found them dead inside the business. Police said Kuznik was found near his desk. He said there was no apparent sign of a struggle.

Investigators said Tomola was found dead with a gunshot wound to the back of her head near a back door, leading investigators to believe she was trying to run from the store when she was killed.

The assailants also killed the couple's dog. They stole surveillance equipment and computers that contained records of purchases from the store.

Investigators previously said it appeared the assailants were familiar with the business. Police scoured the neighborhood looking for surveillance videos from other businesses but came up empty.

At least two cars were stolen from the lot, a 2006 BMW 528I, which was later found abandoned in the 3300 block of West 48th Street.

A second car, a blue 2006 Mercedes SL, was not found. Police also tested a bag of keys found in a nearby park, and had the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner swab the couple's dead dog to see if he bit the assailants and had their DNA in his mouth.

McAlpine was released from prison in August 2016, according to state prison records.

Cleveland City Councilman Mike Polensek was a vocal critic after the slaying shocked his ward. He criticized the mayor for prioritizing putting money into upgrades at Quicken Loans Arena and into a dirt bike track ahead of crime.

"It's not about safety and security, it's not about addressing quality of life issues in our neighborhoods, it's not about making our neighborhoods more livable, it's about supplying more money for billionaires," Polensek told cleveland.com at the time.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson issued a statement Tuesday on the arrest.

"Our concern is for all victims of crime and their families," Jackson said. "While we're happy to have gotten to this point, we will continue to work on the Kuznik case until all who are involved are brought to justice -this is still an open investigation."

