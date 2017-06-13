Homicides in Stark, Cuyahoga counties might be connected to same suspect

Overnight, Brunswick police successfully took George Brinkman into custody after a standoff lasted several hours, multiple news outlets are reporting.

Rogell John, the Lake Township man found slain — along with his wife — in his home Monday, was friends with Brinkman online, Facebook posts reveal.

Brinkman was also Facebook friends with Suzanne Taylor, the North Royalton woman found slain in her home — along with her two daughters — on Sunday.

The slayings, which happened about 44 miles apart, appear to have happened within days or hours of each other.

It's unclear what connected Brinkman, 45, to either John or Taylor.

Court records show no violent history for Brinkman in either Stark or Cuyahoga counties.

Brinkman did, however, serve prison time for multiple counts of forgery, receiving stolen property and other crimes in the 1990s, according to Cuyahoga County court records.

This is a developing story. Check back with Ohio.com for updates and pick up a copy of the Akron Beacon Journal on Wednesday for the full report.

___

(c)2017 the Akron Beacon Journal (Akron, Ohio)

Visit the Akron Beacon Journal (Akron, Ohio) at www.ohio.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.