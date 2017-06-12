Woman injured in rollover crash

Johnston, of 795 Lais Road, was driving east on Ohio 250 when she lost control of her 2004 Honda Pilot; striking a concrete barrier, Norwalk Police Capt. Dave Smith said.

The vehicle rolled over onto its hood and Johnson couldn’t get out. “She was trapped in there,” Smith said.

Safety personnel — with the help of Jeremy Norris, who was in his truck ahead of the accident — managed to get her out of the vehicle.

Johnston was taken to Fisher-Titus Medical Center and Smith said she was “injured, but not (with) life-threatening injuries.”

There was damage to the concrete barrier and, of course, there was “heavy damage” to her car as well, Smith said.

As of now, it remains unclear as to why Johnston lost control.