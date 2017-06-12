New inmates at the Huron County Jail, June 9 through 11, 2017

Joshua K. Bakerm 25, Fremont — Theft, assault and robbery

Nichole L. Barnett, 36, 412 Dale Ave., Willard — Burglary and carrying a concealed weapon

Christopher M. Billick, 25, Homeless from Lorain — Domestic violence

Matthew E. Clifton, 36, 17 Cline St — Probation violation

Brenden M. Cox, 21, Castalia — Probation violation

Katricia Davis, 32, 24 E. Emerald St., Willard — Domestic violence

Lillian K. Denson, 19, 112 Clifton St., New London — Assault

Michael B. Franklin, 18, 26 Bouscay Ave. — Possession of drug paraphasia and burglary

Joshua L. Heyman, 36, Sandusky — Obstructing official business and possession of drug abuse instruments

Justin D. Key, 38, 92 North St., Monroeville — Persistant disorderly conduct

Jessica L. Lunsford, 39, Sandusky — Contempt

Matthew A. Mehl, 27, Mansfield — Petty theft

Scott A. Rigg, 2-, Homeless, Norwalk — Underage consumption, resisting arrest, discharging a weapon into a home or school, carrying a concealed weapon (gun), aggravated robbery and receiving stolen property

Tyler J. Ruggles, 25, 1/2 W. Herrick Ave., Wellington — Seat belt violation, driving under suspension and DUI

Connor S. Shaffer, 26, 28 N. Old State Road — Receiving stolen property

Winston A. Sizemore, 27, 138 Maple St., Plymouth — Probation violation

Smason G. Smith, 20, Fremont — Assault

Jason R. Wolford, 32, 3 Glover St. — Assault

* * *

Not pictured, because they already have been released from jail:

Arthur J. Brewster, 34, 35 Pearl St., Wakeman — Domestic violence

Arthus Caffey, 64, Sandusky — Driving under a DUI suspension

Patrick J. Doran, 66, 62 White Ave., New London — DUI

Ronny Guerrero, 24, Canadaiquua, N.Y. — Held for another agency

Anissia L. Huerta, 22, 130 E. Main St., North Fairfield — Domestic violence

Ryan M. McWilliams, 32, 13809 PerrinRoad, Milan — No operator’s license

Floris Ndisanze, 22, Denton, Tx. — Probation violation

Marcus J. Obermiller, 21, 103 E. Main St., North Fairfield — Domestic violence

Jason R. Swiger, 38, Akron — DUI

David J. Sultzer, 40, 2740 Jennings Road, New London — Disorderly conduct