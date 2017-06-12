Coast Guard, other agencies continue search for missing woman on Lake Erie

The name of the woman is not being released and there is no Coast Guard imagery at this time.

Search efforts for the missing woman continued late Sunday with a crew from Coast Guard Air Station Detroit aboard a Dolphin helicopter. The aircrew searched until a crew aboard a Coast Guard C-130 aircraft from Elizabeth City, North Carolina arrived Monday at about 2:30 a.m. and searched for nearly four hours.

At first light Monday, a crew from Air Station Detroit resumed the search from the air while a crew from Coast Guard Station Erie resumed the search waterside. Crews from both stations remain on scene. A New York State Police Dive Team is also on scene.

At about 1:40 p.m. Sunday, the Coast Guard received a call about a woman who had fallen overboard from a 52-foot boat on Lake Erie near Presque Isle.

A Watchstander at the Coast Guard Sector Buffalo Command Center issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast and launched a rescue crew from Coast Guard Station Erie aboard a 45-foot response boat, as well as a crew from Air Station Detroit aboard a Dolphin helicopter.

The crew from Station Erie arrived near the area of last known position within 20 minutes and commenced searching. In addition to the Coast Guard helicopter, a crew aboard a C-130 aircraft from the Royal Canadian Air Force also searched from the air for several hours.

Other local agencies involved in the search included the Pennsylvania State Police, Pennsylvania Fish and Game, Presque Isle Park Police, and the Lake Shore, Lake City, Northeast, and West Lake Fire Departments.