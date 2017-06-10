Norwalk police nab burglary suspects

At 4:26 a.m. today, the Norwalk Police Department received a 9-1-1 call from a West Seminary Street resident who reported he just confronted two subjects who broke a second story window and entered his residence.

He confronted the pair on the first floor and they fled back up the stairs and exited the residence by the window they entered through. The caller reported he pursued the suspects, and one of them pointed a handgun at him and told him to “back off.”

The suspects were located a short time later by responding officers. The suspects were observed on a bicycle on Monroe Street near North Hester Street. One of the suspects fled west on foot and the other continued north on North Hester on the bicycle.

After short pursuit, Scott Allen Rigg, 20, most recently of 26 Bouscay Avenue Apt. C, was arrested. He initially will be charged with aggravated burglary, resisting arrest and theft of a firearm. The firearm he had was recently reported stolen from a residence on Bouscay Avenue, police said.

A short time later, Michael B. Franklin, 18, of 26 Bouscay Avenue Apt. C, was located on West Main Street after a concerned citizen reported a suspicious person in the area. Franklin was arrested on charges of aggravated burglary and underage consumption of alcohol. There was also an active warrant for his arrest through the Norwalk Municipal Court for failure to appear for an initial appearance on a drug-related case.

During the investigation, it was learned Rigg discharged the firearm at least twice inside the Bouscay Avenue apartment where he has been staying, only a short time before the burglary at the West Seminary Street residence, Sgt. Jim Fulton stated in the police report. Evidence was collected from both crime scenes.

Both suspects were transported to the Huron County Jail. The incident remains under investigation and additional charges will likely be filed, police said.