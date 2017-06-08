Patrol checkpoint Friday in Huron County

Troopers have announced the location of tonight’s OVI checkpoint in Huron County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Norwalk Police Department and the Huron County Sheriff’s Department, announced the OVI checkpoint will be held from 9 to 11 p.m. today on U.S. 250 near Lais Road in Huron County.

“If you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink,” the patrol stated in its press release announcing the checkpoint. “Don't let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired.”

* * *

"Based on provisional data in 2016, there were 313 OVI related fatal crashes last year in Ohio in which 346 people were killed,” Lieutenant D. A. Hamman, commander of the Norwalk post, said. "State troopers make on average 25,000 OVI arrests each year in an attempt to combat these dangerous drivers. OVI checkpoints are designed to not only deter impaired driving, but to proactively remove these dangerous drivers from our roadways."

