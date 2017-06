The crash happened about 3 a.m. today on Ohio 61, just outside Huron County.

The Mansfield post of the state Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal crash.

Troopers have not released the name of the victim, who was the driver, but he reportedly is a Plymouth High School student. Another student was injured in the crash.

The Reflector will update this story as soon as more information is available.

Below are some Twitter tweets showing local reaction to the tragedy:

Praying for Plymouth and the family and friends of Dylan ❤️ — kalin✿ (@kalinleanne) June 8, 2017

Love you bro.. you're gonna be missed by many.. keep an eye over good ole p-town for us. #rip — Seth Bailey ⚾️⚾️ (@sethbailey11) June 8, 2017

Words can't explain of much I will miss you. We were best friends since day 1. I love you forever. This one is going to be for patty #rip #4 pic.twitter.com/dAUl2uWPno — Jacob Adams (@AdamsJacob10) June 8, 2017

I don't understand God's reasoning for this one. Rest easy Dpatt 👼🏻❤️ we know you're always with us. — alivia spears (@youonly_LIVonce) June 8, 2017

Never take your friends for granted. I'm at a loss for words. Absolutely heartbroken. I'll never forget you, rest easy buddy 💔💔 — Maggie Elyse Branham (@MaggieElyse23) June 8, 2017