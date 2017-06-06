The trouble with smoking spider eggs

"She gave the remaining crack cocaine rock to her nurse ... and asked that they check it to make sure it was crack cocaine," according to the Westerville police report.

The woman said it felt as if she had inhaled baby spiders when she smoked the crack. She said it felt like spiders were crawling inside of of her.

The nurse called police.

Police submitted the drugs to a lab for testing and the woman now faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jury selection starts for death-penalty case

In other business, the lengthy process of selecting a jury for Franklin County's first death-penalty trial in three years began Monday.

Opening arguments are expected to begin next week in the trial of Lincoln S. Rutledge, accused of fatally shooting Columbus police Officer Steven Smith during a SWAT standoff in April 2016, according to Dispatch courts reporter John Futty.

Court officials believe it will take that long to seat a jury of people who have assured the prosecution and defense that they can follow the law in determining whether to recommend the death penalty should they return a conviction.

Potential jurors are being brought in groups of six into Common Pleas Judge Mark Serrott's courtroom for a discussion of the death penalty and to answer questions about their position on the law.

Assistant Prosecutors Daniel Hogan and Warren Edwards and defense attorneys Jefferson Liston and Mitch Williams are expected to question 91 people during the process.

Those who either oppose the death penalty in all cases or say it is the only appropriate penalty for aggravated murder are excused from serving.

By Friday, the court hopes to have qualified enough potential jurors to begin the second phase of choosing 12 who will hear the case, as well as many as four alternates.

If the jurors convict Rutledge, 45, they will be required to recommend death, life in prison without parole or life with a chance of parole after 25 or 30 years. A recommendation of death requires a unanimous vote.

