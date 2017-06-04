Woman killed in Huron County crash

Ms. Taquila McGill, 20, of Sandusky, was driving a silver 2014 Kia Soul north on Ohio 13 when the vehicle drifted off the right side of the road. She over-corrected, then drove left of center and collided head-on with a southbound blue Subaru Forester being driven by Mary Ann Nore, 74, of Mansfield.

Nore was transported via Cleveland Metro Life Flight to MetroHealth Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and died later at the hospital. She was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.

McGill suffered incapacitating injuries in the crash and was flown to Cleveland MetroHealth Medical Center by Cleveland Metro Life Flight. She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

A passenger in her vehicle, Jade A.T. Shumate, 18, of Sandusky, sustained incapacitating injuries in the crash and was transported to Fisher-Titus Medical Center. She was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.

An unknown 5-months-old boy also was in the vehicle and was not injured. He was in a child safety seat at the time of the crash.

Alcohol and/or drug use is unknown in the crash which remains under investigation.

Assisting agencies include New London Fire District, North Central EMS, Firelands EMS, Cleveland Metro Life Flight, and Jenson’s Towing.