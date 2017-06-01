Ohio farmer holds murder suspects at gunpoint until deputies arrive

"They came from the back side of my pond where the dock used to be," Larry Roberts tells WLWT Channel 5. "I keep the 12-gauge pump around for reasons like that."

The two suspects, Eric Brown, 19, and an unidentified 17-year-old male, approached Roberts and offered him money if they would give them a ride, according to WCPO Channel 9.

"They had stacks of money," Roberts said.

Instead, Roberts had the two teens lie face-down on his driveway as he held them at gunpoint. He tells WCPO that one of the teens began crawling toward his car, where his 2-year-old grandchild was in the backseat.

"I said, 'If you move again, if you blink your eye, I am blowing your brains out,'" Roberts said.

He called 911 as he continued to hold them at gunpoint, waiting for deputies with the Butler County Sheriff's Office to arrive.

"Come and get both of them," Roberts can be heard telling a dispatcher. "Send an officer to get them. I got my 12-gauge pump on them. They are both lying here in my driveway. One doesn't have any shoes on and they are acting stupid."

The two teens are suspects in the murder of Maurice Chatman, 23, who was found shot to death outside a car at about 6:40 p.m. Monday, reports say. Police believe the suspects ran from the car and ended up on Roberts' property nearby.

Roberts was not aware of the shooting when he encountered the two suspects, reports say.

Brown has been charged with having weapons under disability, a felony, obstructing justice and tampering with evidence, the Journal-News reports. He is being held on a $75,000 bond. The 17-year-old male is charged with obstructing justice and tampering with evidence.

The case remains under investigation and more charges are expected to be filed.

