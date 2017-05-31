Cleveland officer who shot Tamir Rice is fired, but not because of the child’s death

Police Chief Calvin D. Williams announced that Timothy Loehmann, who fatally shot the boy outside a recreation center as he held a pellet gun, was fired because he provided false information on his job application for patrol officer.

The second officer involved in the shooting, Frank Garmback, who was driving the police car that stopped near the boy, has been suspended for 10 days after being found guilty of violating driving rules related to that incident.

Video of the shooting shows Garmback driving onto the grassy park area, which raised questions about whether that was standard procedure.

The investigation was extensive and involved many agencies, Williams said. In a 911 call that police released at the beginning of the investigation, a person can be heard saying, “There is a guy with a pistol. … It’s probably fake, but he’s pointing it at everybody.”

The 911 dispatcher who took the call was suspended for eight days earlier this year, according to The Associated Press, after failing to tell another dispatcher who sent officers to the location that the “man” could be a juvenile and the gun might be “fake.”

