Man gets life in prison after stabbing friend to death over broken bong

A Franklin County Common Pleas jury convicted Kean of murder on May 5 and Judge David Young imposed the mandatory punishment of life in prison with no chance of parole for 15 years.

Kean and Barnett had been friends for about six years, but were at odds after Kean accused him of breaking his bong, a water pipe used to smoke marijuana.

On Dec. 23, 2015, Barnett posted a remark on Facebook that Kean thought was a reference to their dispute. The tension escalated with a phone call, during which Kean said Barnett threatened to shoot him.

Kean, who testified that Barnett once showed him a gun, ended a text message to Barnet with the words, "this switchblade goin thru your kidney."

About 45 minutes later that afternoon, the men met up at the intersection of Briggs Road and Binns Boulevard on the West Side. Kean stabbed Barnett, 21, who died three days later.

Kean, 21, told a Franklin County jury that he was acting in self-defense when he pulled his knife. But prosecutors said there was never any indication that Barnett carried a gun.

Addressing Young, the Rev. Kevin Lutz recalled Barnett's days at Holy Family Catholic Church on W. Broad Street. He said he was among his most dedicated altar servers. "He was a kind young man, generous," Lutz said.

John Barnett Sr. read a statement he directed at Kean.

"Why did you kill my son over $10 or $15?" Mr. Barnett said, referring to the cost of the water pipe. "You were such a good friend, even staying in our home."

Brenda Barnett said her son was known as "smiling John" around Holy Family because of his happy disposition. "At one time he was considering becoming a priest, until he discovered girls," she said.

Assistant County Prosecutor Scott Kirschman told Young, "This was a fistfight, but Mr. Kean made a decision and within 30 seconds (Barnett) was stabbed in the heart."

Defense attorney Timothy Dougherty said Kean feared for his life.

"It grew out of a series of events that should have been stopped," Dougherty said of the slaying. "Nick was afraid of John. There was cause for Nick to act the way he did."

Kean said he has to live with the fact he killed his friend "for the rest of my life."

