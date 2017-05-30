Court affirms sentence for only woman on Ohio death row

The court today agreed with a lower court's ruling on the shooting death of Roberts' husband Robert Fingerhut on Dec. 12, 2001, in Howland Township in Trumbull County. Police arrested both Roberts and Nathaniel Jackson, whom she had been dating, for the crime.

Roberts, 73, is the only woman on death row in Ohio. She is incarcerated at the Ohio Reformatory for Women at Marysville.

Roberts was convicted for complicity to aggravated murder, aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery for planning with Jackson to kill her husband for his insurance policy. The Ohio Supreme Court, in its direct appeal of the case, affirmed the conviction, but rejected the death sentence. On a second appeal, the court again agreed with the conviction, but overturned the death sentence, sending the case back to the lower court for review.

The original trial judge died in the interim, so a new judge again found Roberts guilty and sentenced her to death.

This time, the Ohio Supreme Court agreed. While Roberts was not the killer, the court convicted her for her "active participation" in her husband's murder.

“We find that the aggravating circumstances present in this case outweigh the mitigating factors beyond a reasonable doubt,” the court concluded. “The evidence of the recorded telephone calls and the letters exchanged between Roberts and Jackson shows that over a period of months, Roberts and Jackson planned to kill Fingerhut and that she facilitated the burglary of her home.”

ajohnson@dispatch.com

@ohioaj

___

(c)2017 The Columbus Dispatch (Columbus, Ohio)

Visit The Columbus Dispatch (Columbus, Ohio) at www.dispatch.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.