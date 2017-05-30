Police investigating double shooting at family gathering

An argument started at the gathering and a suspect fires several shots, striking two people. A 22-year-old woman was shot in the back and taken by a friend to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital. A 29-year-old man was struck in the upper leg and transported to Akron City Hospital. Their injuries don't appear to be life-threatening, according to the Akron Police Department's daily report.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the detective bureau at 330-375-2490.

