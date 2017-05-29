New inmates at the Huron County Jail, May 26 to 28, 2017

Jeremiah M. Bennett, 34, 2708 Hartland Center Road, Collins — Probation violation
Antonio Cervantes-Pancheco, 29, 78 W. Chestnut St. — No operator’s license
Joshua O. Gill, 28, Bouscay St. — Possession of drug abuse instruments, tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance
Joseph P. Hersha, 39, Sidell, Luis. — Probation violation
Shelley L. Isaac, 42, Mansfield — Contempt
Willie C. King Jr., 53, 4637 U.S. 20, Wakeman — Obstruction of official business and DUI
Alexander J. Rios, 26, 30 E. Main S.., Wakeman — Possession of drug abuse instruments, possession of heroin and tampering with evidence.
Micah D. Risner, 30, Sandusky -—Receiving stolen property
Thomas C. Wells, 38, 2725 North St., New Haven — Probation violation
* * *
Not pictured, because they already have been released from jail:
Shaune D. Brutsche, 34, 69 Monroe St., Monroeville — Obstructing official business
Shawn T. Cook, 39, 975 Monroe St., Bellevue — Theft
Steven C. Dawson, 37, Shelby — Child support suspension
Zachary T. Fox, 31, 5150 Ohio 250 — Criminal trespassing
Nathan D. King, 19, 7401 Smokey Road, Berlin Heights — Possession of criminal tools
Raymond W. McCreary II, 35, 3790 Hartland Center Road, Collins — DCI
Robert A. Weimer, 28, 25 Baker St., Monroeville — DUI