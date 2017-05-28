Local man killed in car accident

Ronald Ruff, 58, of Monroeville, was driving a white 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT south on Ohio 99, just south of the intersection with Sand Hill Road, when he vehicle went off the right side of the road, struck a culvert and an embankment and overturned before it came to final rest on its top, troopers said. Ruff, who was not wearing his seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle in the crash.

Ruff sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The vehicle sustained severe damage and was towed from the scene by White’s Towing.

Alcohol and/or drug use is unknown in the crash, which remains under investigation, troopers said.

Assisting agencies include Huron County Sheriff’s Department, Huron River Joint Fire District, North Central EMS and White’s Towing.