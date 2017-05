New inmates at the Huron County Jail, May 24 2017

Matthew E. Clifton, 36, 17 Cline St. — Probation violation and license forfeit

Cameron J. Hacker, 21, 21 Baker St. — Theft of a credit card

Chelsey M. Overy, 28, 26 Spring St. — Possession of heroin

Steven A. Robinson, 52, 208 Central Ave., Willard — Possession of marijuana, failure to reinstate and DUI

Jason D. Shepherd, 34, 5041 Egypt Road, Willard — Complicity to aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated trafficking drugs, complicity in trafficking in cocaine, complicity to trafficking in heroin, trafficking in heroin and trafficking in methamphetamine.