Man dies from injuries sustained in head-on collision

Billy W. Buckler, 54, of Lexington, died Thursday at Ohio Health Mansfield, where he was taken May 20 after the traffic accident.

At 4:38 p.m. May 20, troopers were called to a three-vehicle crash on Lexington-Springmill Road south of Cockley Road in Richland County’s Troy Township.

Donald E. Schaffer, 58, of Mansfield, was driving a 2012 GMC Sierra north on Lexington Springmill Road when he failed to maintain an assured clear distance ahead while following a 2004 Saturn Ion driven by Amy L. Browning, 47, of Lexington, said troopers with the Mansfield post of the state Highway Patrol.

Browning stopped in northbound traffic and Schaffer drove left of center in an attempt to avoid a collision, but ended up striking Browning’s vehicle in the rear, troopers said. Browning’s Saturn then collided head-on with a southbound 2015 Chevrolet Impala being driven by Buckler.

Browning was treated on scene for minor injuries, and Schaffer was transported to Ohio Health Mansfield for non-life threatening injuries.

Buckler, though, was transported to Ohio Health Mansfield for serious injuries.

Traveling with him was Billy J. Buckler, 84, of Mansfield, and Jayne L. Buckler, 53, of Lexington, both of whom were transported to Ohio Health Mansfield for serious injuries as well. Their condition was unknown Thursday night.

Seatbelts were in use at the time of the crash by all occupants, and the crash remains under investigation, troopers said.