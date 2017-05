At 11:35 p.m. an anonymous man called to report a woman on Facebook threatened to release a pornographic video of himself he apparently sent her. She threatened to give it to his family unless he paid her $5,000.

The man said they had both been live chatting with each other online when she got a hold of the video. Despite reporting her to Facebook, when he reported it to the police the man stated he couldn’t remember what the woman’s name was.